Is TikTok the cause of nervous tics in young people?

Doctors are concerned about the increase in nervous tics similar to the symptoms of Gilles de la Tourette syndrome in young people since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Would watching too many videos on the TikTok social network cause tics in the youngest of us? In any case, this is what doctors suggest in an article published in the British Medical Journal and relayed by several British media. They noticed an increase in nervous tics similar to the symptoms of Gilles de la Tourette syndrome, a nervous system disorder that causes people to make repetitive and involuntary movements or sounds, since the onset of the health crisis.

First observation: the adolescents concerned, and especially young girls, were more likely to have already been diagnosed with anxiety or depression, symptoms intensified by the health crisis. These patients also revealed to watch a lot of videos on TikTok, including some on Gilles de la Tourette syndrome. The hashtags #tourette or #tourettesyndrome are very successful on the platform and have several million views. Most try to play down the disease with humor.





Tics by mimicry

According to practitioners, TikTok users could develop tics through mimicry. This would mainly affect young girls, whereas boys are usually the most affected by this type of tics.

A similar increase has been observed in other countries. The Wall Street Journal indicates in particular that 60 similar cases have been identified at Texas Children’s Hospital (United States) since March 2020. The year before, in Germany, a psychiatrist explained that he had received patients with manifestations suggestive of the syndrome. Gilles de la tourette. They had all watched videos from YouTuber Jan Zimmermann, a German with Gilles de la Tourette syndrome.

Read more

“The role of social media needs to be further explored, especially the potential for ‘contagion’,” the doctors conclude.

VIDEO – Does TikTok cause tics in teenage girls?