Historical figure of Do not forget the lyrics , Gauthier – radio host on France Bleu – begins this Saturday, October 30, 2021 his 5th Masters of the game of France 2. He evokes the competition.

Arrived early 2016 in Do not forget the lyrics, Gauthier had managed – during his initial career – to climb to fourth place in the ranking of the greatest Maestros: he had then won 150,000 euros in the space of 20 victories (during his career, he had also played with the late Faustine Nogherotto). Five after, the one who is now considered the 28th biggest winner of the show is once again back in the Masters of the show. He confides in TV-Leisure on his goals, his frustrations, but also on the way he perceives the new generation of Maestros.

TV-Leisure: Have you set a goal?

Gauthier: I would like to go to the round of 16. Last year, I was frustrated, even though I was happy that Renaud won against me. It hadn’t played out much. I had made mistakes on poorly learned texts. I decided to work even more!

How did you revise?

I continue to learn certain songs by making gestures, for some, I need to make drawings, to retain the sequences well. But in the vast majority of cases this method works well for me. Before 2020, I mostly thought I had an auditory memory. I thought I was remembering the songs while listening to them. But I realized that reading the text also helped me. Toni also made me revise. We took stock of the songs we didn’t have.

How do you see the match against Jennifer?

Being at the bottom of the rankings, I expected to face someone from the top of the rankings (he’s laughing). My first reaction, when I heard that I was going to face Jennifer, was to tell myself that I was going to come out again in the first round. When I saw that it was looming, it demotivated me for a day. And then I thought to myself that I was going to try to ignore that. That I wasn’t going to let go.





How do you perceive this new generation of Maestros?

What amazes me is that the casting team manages to recruit people who are all in good energy. We are all as crossed as each other. On knowledge, they amaze me. Today, we might be tempted to think that Do not forget the lyrics has almost become more of a game of memory than of musical culture. Because there is a whole network which has been created, because there are all these “Same song” which are listed… Which does not detract from the merit, because it remains work to learn all that. But the way the show unfolds proves that it remains above all a game of musical culture. Especially on the finals. These new Maestros have memories, but also continue to develop their musical culture.

what Do not forget the lyrics has changed in your life?

From a financial point of view: it allows me a comfort of life that I could not have had. It also changed my life, from a professional point of view: if people, in Mayenne, knew my name from the radio, at France Bleu, it didn’t have that dimension at all. And there is the human side: we experience something very strong with the other Maestros. And it taught me things about myself, too: since I was little, I have attention problems. Staying focused has never been my thing at school. The learning was not easy for me. Except for the songs… The fact of regularly projecting myself in the Masters, of having to learn songs, to reflect on how memory works, it helped me a lot in my daily attention skills.

>>> Find all the information related to Masters 2021 of Do not forget the lyrics on the event site of TV-Leisure. The results will be updated in this article.

TV-Leisure You can also make your predictions throughout the 2021 Masters with, at the end of the day, the possibility of winning numerous gifts, and a videoconference with the winner of this edition. To register, play below or click on this link. Good luck !