The National Housing Confederation is once again sounding the alarm on housing conditions in social residences on Reunion Island. Its administrator, Erick Fontaine, even speaks of modern slums.

IP with MB and SA

•

updated October 30, 2021 at 5:59 p.m.



This Saturday morning at the Amarillys residence, located in the Mountain district, the tenants wake up once again annoyed. With their feet in the water for some, they can only note that their accommodation, however delivered in 2017, is falling into disrepair.









© Sébastien Autale

The walls are eaten away by humidity, the electrical outlets no longer fit in their fixing, the odors of humidity and mold are constantly looming in the air.

Sometimes I can’t breathe too much, compared to the humidity. I have an allergy. Bernadette Chamand, tenant for 5 years

In all the rooms of her apartment, Bernadette notices the deterioration linked to ambient humidity. The mother of three is tired of living in such an environment.













© Sébastien Autale

She can’t even receive her grandchildren because of the mold and water on the ground that has caused her to slide a number of times, she said. Bernadette only hopes to be able to be rehoused.

The report from Réunion La 1ère :

Walls eaten away by humidity, loose electrical outlets are the daily life of residents of social housing in La Montagne

The National Confederation of Housing of Reunion is fed up

Erick Fontaine, administrator of the CNL, points to a catastrophic situation in Reunion.

The tenants suffer a form of mistreatment, in Reunion, in total indifference. Today, for social landlords, it has become the norm to rent modern slums. Erick Fontaine, administrator of the CNL

The administrator who reminds, once again, that not only tenants have rights but lessors have duties. Especially since these unsanitary housing have “consequences for tenants on health (asthma, allergies, etc.), on safety and on children’s education. “

An alert launched to the State

Erick Fontaine wants the Government to question the quality of new social housing delivered in Reunion Island, which is falling into disuse in just a few years.

Today, we are asking you, Mr. Prefect, to take the social housing situation much more seriously and responsibly. Erick Fontaine, administrator of the CNL

The CNL is therefore calling for an appraisal of new social housing to be carried out. Especially since “these homes are financed with state subsidies and with tax credits. “

Legal action in progress

In order to make things happen, the CNL has launched a legal action against the social landlord in question. It is asked :