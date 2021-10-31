It starts by getting serious with Shiba Inu

Installed in the 9th place of the market after a rally of more than 800% during this month of October, nothing more seems to stop Shiba Inu and some even dream that the crypto becomes the first capitalization of the market. The Shib may be far from this dream but for those who believed that the Doge-Killer was just a simple Shitcoin who would disappear one of his days. Think again because the information in this article will amaze you.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin or even Dogecoin which are accepted by several companies as a means of payment, Shiba Inu has just joined this very restricted category of cryptocurrencies used as “ intermediary of exchanges “. A new page has just opened for the SHIB in a context where its detractors castigate it for its lack of application in reality.

A Paris restaurant showed the way

The Parisian restaurant Le Bistrot d’Eleonore et Maxence, located near St. Francis Xavier Church, a famous Roman Catholic church, posted a note on its door stating that the company accepts Shiba Inu as a form of payment. It is not an advertising poster. The note is very real according to what Natheno Davy, an investor who lives in Paris, said on his Twitter account.

He wrote :

After the publication, Cointelgraph contacted the investor directly to inquire about the situation. Natheno Davy told the newspaper that he first verified the note by speaking to one of the Restaurant staff before posting the video in the Tweet. Cointelegraph also reports that Davy later returned to Le Bistrot d’Eleonore and Maxence. This time, he was accompanied by his friends. They tasted a good little buffet paid in shib of the equivalent of 250 euros.

After the Doge, AMC Entertainment pours on its competitor

Last month, the movie company AMC, added the Doge to the list of cryptocurrency payment media. Users could already pay for their ticket and gift cards with BTC, ETH, and LTC. Now the company is seriously considering including Shiba Inu.





AMC CEO Adam Aron launched a Twitter poll asking users if they would be interested in paying with their SHIB tokens. Of the 134,952 who took part in the survey, 80.3% answered “yes, of course the Shiba”. Only 7.3% of them gave an unfavorable answer.

TWITTER POLL # 2: As you know, you can now purchase AMC gift cards using cryptocurrency, and our IT group is writing code so that soon we can accept online payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin among others. Should we live to take Shiba Inu too? – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 29, 2021

Venezuelan companies do not miss the “trend”

On the brink of a serious economic and financial crisis, the Venezuelan peso continues to depreciate. Over the past two years, it is the most volatile official currency in the international monetary system. Since this chaotic situation, many Venezuelans have taken refuge in cryptocurrencies. The Government supports the use of digital currencies in the country. He had even launched the Petro to help circumvent US sanctions.

This time, Venezuelan companies have found a new champion. And this is the Shiba Inu! They are nearly 70 to accept the cryptocurrency according to what the account representing the community of SHIB in Venezuela @ShibaVenezuela reported on twitter:

Desde la comunidad de Shiba Inu in Venezuela estamos más que [email protected] de anunciar que ya hemos llegado a los 70 comercios en todo el país que aceptan Shiba Inu como método de pago. Gracias por hacerlo posible: Paladares, Casa de María, Dólar Fashion y Diverfiesta. #SHIBARMY pic.twitter.com/M6XH3tbC5w – Shiba Inu Venezuela (@ShibaVenezuela) October 30, 2021

Robinhood: What are you waiting for in the end?

Decentralized Exchange (Shiba Swap), payment support and integration in the top 10, Robinhood will he let this gem slip away without taking advantage of it. When we know how the hype around Dogecoin had helped the trading platform to increase its turnover, we wonder if these leaders are missing the inevitable. The petition to list for Shiba Inu now has nearly 500,000 signatures.

In any case, Shiba Inu showed us that he could explode without the aid of a waist support. Some thought when Elon Musk said he had no Shib, his class was going to collapse. Much to the astonishment of the haters, Shiba Inu put on a lightning-fast performance after Musk’s release. Its value grew by over 65% intraday. The crypto hits an ATH at $ 0.00008616.

Currently, Shiba’s market capitalization ($ 36.1 billion) exceeds Robinhood’s ($ 29.9 billion. The share price (HOOD) fall for some time. For the month of October, the share has already lost 18.36% of its value. Then Robinhood, will you continue to turn a deaf ear to Shiba Inu.