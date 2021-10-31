“It was becoming difficult …”: Lucie Lucas relieved to leave Dance with the stars, she explains

Far from being disappointed with its elimination in Dance with the stars on October 29, 2021, Lucie Lucas is relieved to finally be able to find her children. Exhausted by the intense rhythm of the show, the actress of the series Clem left his partner Anthony Colette at the end of the 7th premium. “Mom come home, kids!“she also shouted, just after being disqualified by the jury.

Interviewed by The Parisian, the 35-year-old actress said: “I had done my time on the show (…) I really gave everything, week after week. But the, my body was really starting to ache. And then, I wanted to see my children“Tired, the young mother of three children aged 11, 9 and 3 was also beginning to be morally exhausted. And for good reason, the filming kept her away from her family that she could no longer see as she wished:”Viewers might not realize it, but it really is a lot of work Dance with the stars. Concretely, I only saw my children on Saturday evening, and I was too exhausted to play with them. After a while it got tough. “





Despite everything, it will remain an unforgettable experience for Lucie Lucas who confides in having a lot “gained confidence“in it from the show.”I took on a challenge that I thought was impossible for me: I had three children, I don’t play sports, and I didn’t think I knew how to dance at all.“, reveals Adrien’s wife. On Instagram, the actress also wished to share the strong words of her former acolyte of Dance with the stars : Gérémy Credeville.