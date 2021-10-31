its heritage unveiled by TPMP columnists

Which is the fortune of Cyril Hanouna ? A question asked by many fans of the host of C8 and for which we can see the beginning of an answer. This Friday, October 29, 2021, Eva Longoria was invited on the set of Do not touch My TV. The opportunity for the actress to come back on her career, but also for the chroniclers of the show to make a big blunder on the real estate heritage of their boss.

Cyril Hanouna’s heritage revealed

During the arrival of Eva Longoria in the flagship show of C8, followed a little game of seduction between the actress and the host. “You are a very handsome kid”, she then launched in French, to which Cyril Hanouna replies: “You know that to me you are the most beautiful woman in the world. And I really mean it”. It didn’t take more for the show’s columnists to do unexpected revelations about their boss.





And it is Valérie Benaïm who unveiled the little secrets of Cyril Hanouna. “Hello Eva and thank you in advance! We need you. Cyril Hanouna, whom you know there, is now single. However, as he has just said, he has a small base in Los Angeles. You also have another pied-à-terre in New York“, she said. The presenter of Do not touch My TV would therefore own properties in two of the most expensive cities in the United States.

The enormous heritage of Cyril Hanouna

A speech that does not seem to have pleased the main interested: “It is not worth reveal all my real estate assets“, he retorts. But the revelations do not stop there, Matthieu Delormeau also wanted to add to his two cents in the affair.

The chronicler of TPMP then added that Cyril Hanouna also had a pied-à-terre in the south of France, as well as another in Boulogne-Billancourt. Definitely, the host has no shortage of real estate properties!

