“It’s like I’m a different person depending on what I write”

Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, in Prague, September 2021. VOJTIKOVA MARKETA / CTK PHOTOBANK / PANORAMIC

His deep and slightly cracked voice still bears the imprint of his brief and intense trip to France to promote his new book. “I’m tired but I’m fine”, announces Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Our interview could not find a place in her agenda, she spoke to us on the phone from the United States, where she returned the day before. In the distance resound the preparations for a birthday, which project us into this house where, on June 10, 2020, his life was turned upside down.

That day, her brother is on the phone. From Nigeria, he informs her of the death of their father, whom she adored. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the whole world to a halt. Airports are blocked. Impossible to go to the deceased. There was no indication that this man, in good health despite chronic kidney disease, would disappear so abruptly at the age of 88. An infection took him away in a few days. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie collapses.





Anger, fear and pain

The first two pages of Notes on grief recount this moment. The rupture of his body, his world, his certainties. She who thought that grief was all sorrow is beset by a mixture of feelings, which range from anger to fear and pain. “I was shocked by my grief, she confides. I was in so much pain that I thought maybe I had an illness the nature of which I did not know. “ Outside there is not a sound, not a cat. Everything seems unreal. So the novelist and essayist does what she can do: write. But, again, everything collapses. “I felt a total failure of language. But I depend on language, it’s my whole life. Suddenly feeling that I didn’t have the words to articulate my thoughts and feelings was extremely difficult. “

Read also (2013): Bad girls. “Around your neck”, by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

What then springs to the page has nothing to do with what Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has already published. The novelist of The other half of the sun and D’Americanah (Gallimard, 2007 and 2013), who can spend years weaving love stories shattered by the Biafra war (1967-1970) or learning stories between Nigeria and the United States, no longer has no desire to build a story, to hold back feelings. Her grief is so severe that she thinks of none of it. She writes very intimate things, in a direct language that she does not recognize. “I know that I have changed, forever, she says. My father’s death changed me. My mother’s death, which I have lost since the book came out in the United States, changed me. I think I’m going to be that different person forever. And that I will never write like this again. “

