“It’s time to act together”, warns the Pope

This text is the preface written by Pope Francis for a book to be published in mid-November.

“It’s time to act, and act togetherAgainst climate change, the Covid pandemic and poverty, warns Pope Francis in a text made public this Sunday by the Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera.

This text is the preface written by Pope Francis for a book to be published in mid-November. It was made public on the very day of the opening of COP26 in Glasgow and while a G20 summit is being held in Rome, which must also debate climate issues.

Denouncing “an ecological crisis” and “a social crisis (…) made deadly by a health crisis“, The Pope believes that these crises also represent”opportunities, opportunities to recognize and learn from mistakes made in the past“.

“It’s time to think big, rethink our priorities (…) and re-plan our future. It’s time to act, to act together, it’s time», Concludes the spiritual leader of the 1.3 billion Catholics around the world.

