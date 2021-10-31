Ivana Trump devastated: her ex husband Rossano Rubicondi died at the age of 49

It is a very sad news which was announced this Friday, October 29th. Model Rossano Rubicondi, Ivana Trump’s ex-husband, has died at the age of 49.

The Trump family is in mourning. According to Simona Ventura, Italian celebrity, the ex-husband of Ivana Trump, Rossano Rubicondi, died at the age of 49. Announced on Twitter, his death was a thunderclap: “Rossano … Thank you for the trip we have made together, for the good times and the bad times, but also for the tears and the laughter, so many, and all that we have done together. Goodbye. RIP”, could we read. Details of the model’s death have not been released but according to the media Internapoli, Rossano Rubicondi had been ill for a year.

According to the media People, Ivana Trump has confirmed the death of her ex-husband : “I am devastated”, she confided on Saturday, October 30. Born in 1972 in Italy, the actor was well known for his appearances in films like The Eighteenth Angel Where The Golden Bow. In April 2008, Ivana Trump and Rossano Rubicondi married before separating in 2009. The union between the two lovebirds took place sixteen years after the marriage between Ivanka’s mother and Donald Trump. The ceremony then cost more than $ 3 million and had even been celebrated by the former President of the United States in person. During the wedding, Ivanka Trump was made a bridesmaid. But even if their union will not last, they will keep a good relationship.

Ivana Trump and Rossano Rubicondi, still very close despite their separation

Indeed, the two former lovers were seen together in July 2021 on the streets of New York. “Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami and St-Tropez, and he has to work. The long-distance relationship really doesn’t work. We had a great time and we’re friends,” she confided to the magazine People. The Trump family is therefore in mourning and in deep sadness since the death of Rossano Rubicondi, which left far too early.

