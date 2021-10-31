Ivana Trump’s ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi dies at 49

Italian actor and model Rossano Rubicondi, Ivana Trump’s fourth husband, died Friday at the age of 49.

Ivana Trump is in mourning. The 72-year-old American socialite learned with sadness the disappearance of her fourth and last husband, the Italian Rossano Rubicondi, which occurred on Friday, October 29, 2021. He was 49 years old. “I am devastated,” she told “People” magazine the next day. The causes of Rossano Rubicondi’s death were not disclosed, but the Italian press explained that he had been “ill” for about a year.

The death of Rossano Rubicondi, actor and model born in 1972, was announced on Twitter by his friend Simona Ventura. “Rossano .. Thank you for the trip we made together, for the quarrels (…) but also the (…) laughter, so many, that we shared. Have a nice trip RIP, ”wrote the Italian TV presenter.

Rossano… Grazie per il percorso fatto insieme, per i litigi, the incazzature my reed i chiarimenti e the risate, tantissime, che abbiamo fatto insieme. Fai buon viaggio RiP #rossanorubicondipic.twitter.com/O3NF6V6dee

– Simona Ventura (@Simo_Ventura) October 29, 2021

“We’re friends”

Rossano Rubicondi married Ivana Trump in April 2008 after a six-year relationship. The wedding, estimated at the time at $ 3 million, was celebrated with the support of Donald Trump at his property in Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Ivanka Trump had been a bridesmaid.

The couple then broke up a year after saying “yes” to each other. But Ivana Trump and Rossano Rubicondi had nevertheless remained very close. In 2018, they had also participated in the Italian edition of “Dance with the stars”, resuming briefly. The following year, Ivana Trump confirmed their final separation to “Page Six”. “Rossano spends time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami and Saint-Tropez. And it has professional imperatives. The long distance relationship is not working. We had a great time together and we are friends. The break was made amicably, ”she said at the time.

The duo had been photographed for the last time together in July in the streets of New York, as the photos published by the “Daily Mail” revealed.

