    Japan: the impressive images of the attack on a train that left 15 injured, one seriously

    A man was arrested after attacking passengers on a train near Tokyo on Sunday with a knife and after starting a fire on board.

    At least 15 people were injured on Sunday after a knife-wielding man went on a rampage aboard a Keio Line train in Tokyo. The man, in his twenties, is also said to have set fire to the train, before being arrested and then taken into police custody for attempted murder, the official said. Japan Times.

    The incident, which was reported at around 8 p.m., happened on a train traveling near Kokuryo Station in Tokyo’s Chofu city, NHK, the Japanese public broadcaster, reported. It is not known how many injuries were caused by the stabbing, fire, or by passengers who rushed to flee, but at least one man in his 60s is in critical condition.


    Hydrochloric acid sprinkled to set it on fire

    Tokyo firefighters said the man sprayed hydrochloric acid inside the train’s first and second cars and set them on fire, the Yomiuri Shimbun said. Video footage posted on Twitter shows more than a dozen people fleeing a burning train car and huddling in a corner of another car.

    Another video posted on Twitter showed passengers exiting the train through the windows, with the car door still closed.

