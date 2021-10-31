Jean-Louis Trintignant and Romy Schneider: this little-known secret idyll in the middle of filming

This Sunday, October 31, 2021, Arte will broadcast the Franco-Italian film Le train, in which Jean-Louis Trintignant and Romy Schneider give each other a reply. The opportunity to learn more about the affair that the two movie stars had during filming.

From fiction to reality, there is only one step! Tonight, Arte will broadcast Le Train, released in 1973. In the latter, Jean-Louis Trintignant plays Julien, who decides to flee his town in the Ardennes with Monique, his pregnant wife, and their daughter when the German offensive has begun. On the train, while Monique and the little one are getting on first, Julien has to settle in a cattle wagon. There he will notice Anna, played by Romy Schneider, a beautiful, lonely and mysterious woman. As the journey progresses and stops, the cars fill up with refugees. As Julien approaches Anna, the latter will eventually explain to him that she is a German Jew on the run. If the two characters fall in love with each other, this was also the case behind the scenes.

Twelve years after they met on the set of Fight in the island Alain Cavalier in 1961, it is for the needs of the film The train that the two movie stars got together. So, Jean-Louis Trintignant and Romy Schneider lived an intense love story for three months. In an interview with France Sunday, Sarah Briand said: “On the occasion of a scene, she absolutely wants to play with bare breasts. The director opposes it. He manages to persuade her with an argument: one of her breasts appears lower than the other depending on the way he films her.“If the duo tried to be low key, the entire film crew knew they were having a relationship.”She only thinks of this intense passion that haunts her and the moments after those when the director says’ Cut!‘“, she assured.

An impossible story

Yes Romy Schneider was very in love with Jean-Louis Trintignant, the latter was a married man, and refused to leave his family for her. Jean-Claude Brialy and Jacques Dutronc later confirmed the importance of this relationship for the actress, to whom Jean-Louis Trintignant has always shown his admiration and affection. However, he preferred to continue his life with Nadine Marquand.

