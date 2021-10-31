Jean-Pascal Lacoste soon married to Delphine Tellier: the date of their union revealed live

In recent years, Jean-Pascal Lacoste have the perfect love with Delphine Tellier, Sylvie Tellier’s half-sister. With her, he forms a happy blended family, he who is the father of two children born from his marriage to the American Jennifer, Kylie (11 years old) and Maverick (7 years old). A first marriage with an unhappy outcome which did not however at all put him off at the idea of ​​returning to the altar one day. He did not hesitate to ask for the hand of his beautiful Delphine, fifteen years younger. And after two complicated last years, the couple have finally found the date of their union. Jean-Pascal Lacoste readily confided on the subject during his visit to the anniversary show Star Academy celebrates its 20th anniversary broadcast this Saturday, October 30, 2021 on TF1.





“I’m getting married next year on June 25, 2022!“, rejoiced the former candidate of the first season broadcast in 2001 on the set. He was then alongside former comrades of the show including the winner and ex-girlfriend Jenifer, Mario Barravecchia, Patrice Maktav , Carine Haddadou or François Roure.

Note that the happy event should already have taken place in 2020 but, the health crisis has unfortunately come to upset all the plans of the agitator and Delphine Tellier. Once husband and wife, they intend to pass other very important milestones such as expanding the family! Jean-Pascal Lacoste also took advantage of his speaking time to announce his professional projects this time. He revealed to be in full writing a comic play and still be a columnist in Do not touch My TV with Cyril Hanouna on C8.