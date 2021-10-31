Jenifer in tears for the 20 years of Star Academy: strong emotion on the set

Happy birthday star Academy. On Saturday October 30, 2021, TF1 broadcast the first premium for the 20th anniversary of the program presented by Nikos Aliagas. The opportunity to find some candidates of season 1, in 2001. And the emotion was without surprise at the rendezvous.

Twenty years ago, several candidates took their first steps on television and then in the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys. And for several weeks, they took courses in order to improve on stage to do the show and hope to win the competition. The mayonnaise took, the viewers were there, making this program a cult show. Several seasons followed and today, TF1 is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the program.

For the occasion, the first channel will broadcast several bonuses. For the first, Jenifer, Jean-Pascal Lacoste, Patrice Maktav, Mario Barravecchia and Jessica Marquez made the trip. And, immense happiness for the fans of the star Academy, they reinterpreted the anthem from season 1: The music. What bring out many emotions in the mother of Aaron (17 years old, born from his former love with Maxim Nucci), Joseph (7 years old, born from his former relationship with Thierry Neuvic) and a youngest born in May last of his union with Ambroise.





“We don’t see each other like in other shows. There I see little Jen from 20 years ago“, launched Nikos Aliagas who is used to rubbing shoulders with her especially on the plateau of The Voice. Jenifer therefore had a hard time holding back her tears. “20 years ago, there were a lot of stages too“, she confided with tears in her eyes.

Like his comrades, Jenifer then reviewed images of his edition. “I’m not really that far from the one I see there. I’ve never really seen our entire season, but I think I’m not far from what I’m seeing“, she commented. An impression shared by the producer, Alexia Laroche-Joubert.