Jimmy Briand saves Bordeaux, Strasbourg hits, Adil Rami scorer … What to remember from the multiplex of the 12th day

New stunning afternoon on the lawns of Ligue 1, Sunday October 31. While Bordeaux miraculously won against Reims, Strasbourg offered the card of the day against Lorient while Adil Rami scored his first goal of the season. Selected pieces.

Bordeaux regains its Briand against Reims

Looking at the scoreboard in the 72nd minute of play, few observers would have given the skin of Bordeaux and its coach, Vladimir Petković, who were then two goals to zero. But when the final whistle sounded, it was Yacine Adli’s teammates who snatched the victory at home against the Champenois.

A goal from the former Parisian, and, above all, a double from a survivor, Jimmy Briand revived the Girondins. “It was the rage that drove us. Thanks to Jimmy who showed he had a huge pair of baloches”, Adli will drop shortly after at the microphone of Amazon Prime. The three points are there, for poetry, we will come back.

The card of the day: Strasbourg offers Lorient

Alsace is a land of risks for visitors. As against Saint-Etienne on October 17 (5-1 victory), the Strasbourg players took place at the Meinau stadium against FC Lorient (4-0) on Sunday. Ludovic Ajorque scored his 5th goal of the season, Habib Diallo meanwhile scored twice. Julien Stéphan’s players climb to seventh place in the standings, leaving behind their opponents of the day, 13th. Les Merlus conceded their third defeat of the season in Alsace.









Montpellier revives against Nantes

Montpellier had to wait for the hour of play before unblocking the situation against FC Nantes thanks to a goal from Florent Mollet (64th). Confidently, the Hérault residents doubled the bet on a cross strike from young striker Elye Wahi.

The players ofOlivier Dall’Oglio straightens the bar after their defeat in Monaco (3-1) last Sunday. Nantes, on the other hand, are held back in their tracks as they remained on two wins in their last three games.

Rami scorer with Troyes against Rennes

For his return to Ligue 1 this season with ESTAC Troyes, Adil Rami has already found the net under his new colors. His first league goal in three years. He was wearing the Olympique de Marseille jersey at the time. A furious head goal that was not enough for Les Troyens to win, forced to concede a draw against Stade Rennais (2-2).