JK Rowling under attack for grossophobia after transphobia charges

Already accused last year of transphobia following the publication of a series of tweets, the novelist had even recently received death threats and other violence. And a few days ago a new charge is brought against Jk rowling, but this time for some grossophobia, through a article published on Insider through Laura Wheatman Hill, entitled “Harry Potter has a problem with fat characters, so I’m changing how my kids consume the series” (ie : “Harry potter has a problem with big characters, so I’m changing the way my kids consume the show “).

grossophobia in harry potter?

Laura W. Hill then begins her article Thus : “I wish I could ignore the blatant grossophobia in Harry Potter. But as an overweight millennial mom, I can’t pass this nefarious language on to my kids.”.

She then goes on to explain that following the accusations of transphobia, she decided to dive back into the saga of Harry potter with a much more critical eye, then noticing something recurring in the books. Big-bodied characters are often associated with villains, she says..

She obviously starts by giving the example of Dudley and Vernon Dursley, whom she describes as vicious bullies. The latter, in addition to having a tyrannical behavior towards Harry, are really characterized by their overweight. She keeps then with Rubeus Hagrid, which she describes as “too emotional” and stupid “, and although she recognizes that he is related to “the good guys”, she explains that he is nonetheless discriminated against for his appearance, described as being “simply too big to be allowed”.

She also condemns his reaction when he met Dudley and attempted to turn him into a pig, explaining that the half-giant had no remorse about this ill-treatment and that he set a bad example as an adult towards a child.

Eventually she comes to criticize Molly Weasley’s character, which would have no influence other than that of her role as a mother. She finds that if she is first introduced as “the mother of boys”, she will later be called “the plump woman” (ie: the plump woman) more than once.

And it’s true that seen like that, if we think of Malfoy’s acolytes, Crabbe and Goyle, or to Dolores Umbridge, we can easily think that there is a correlation between characters with strong build and the tendency to dislike in the works of Rowling. However, if we consider the characters as a whole, other arguments quickly qualify the words of Laura W. Hill.





Take a step back

By taking into account the arguments cited above and placing them in their context, we can easily provide explanations that can balance these accusations. Let’s take the arguments in order.

Regarding Vernon and Dudley, their appearance is used to image several elements. First of all, it allows to exacerbate their ridiculous side, but above all it allows a real opposition to Harry, to whom they are very cruel. Their diametrically opposed aspects therefore testify to the treatment they give Harry, leaving him hungry while they overeat.

For Hagrid, it seems difficult to us to fear anythingone of the most beloved characters of the series. Despite its attraction to somewhat (very) dangerous magical creatures, it nonetheless remains one of the most sensitive and sentimental characters in the work. His cuteness is probably proportional to his impressive size. And about the fate he wanted to reserve for Dudley, we can see a lesson on karma : you reap what you sow. It was not because of his physique that Dudley almost became a pig, but because of his behavior.

Finally, let’s come back to Molly Weasley. This mother of seven, who welcomed and cared for Harry like her own son. And while some may blame her for being a little too harsh and overprotective at times, she just comes across as the mother Harry never had the chance to have, and not just like a “plump woman”.

Especially when you think about it, there is many more characters known for their wickedness in Harry Potter which do not have these physical characteristics. Just take the example of the Malfoy family, implacable enemies throughout the saga, who all have a negative personality and yet a normal look, even slender.

Not to mention the main antagonist of the story, the one whose name cannot be said. Verry much related to the snake, with a slender, protruding face and a slender figure, he is the opposite of the chubby character. And yet it is Voldemort who perpetrated some of the worst atrocities of the saga, torturing and killing innocent people without any remorse. Whoops.