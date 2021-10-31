Joe Biden calls on G20 to resolve supply difficulties

US President Joe Biden, struggling with global supply difficulties that are driving up prices, announced new measures to ease bottlenecks and held a Summit on these difficulties with his G20 peers gathered in Rome on Sunday.

The president held “a summit on global supply chain resilience with the European Union and 14 other like-minded countries“The White House said in a statement. It is “promote greater international cooperation on short-term supply chain challenges and consider strengthening and diversifying this ecosystem in the long term, ranging from raw materials and finished products to logistics and distribution“, Specified the American administration.

Surrounded by other world leaders participating in the G20, including the Indian Prime Minister, the President of South Korea and the Australian Prime Minister, Joe Biden underlined, in Rome to reporters, the paramount importance of good supply conditions for “most citizens“. “During this pandemic, we have seen delays and backlogs in auto or electronics deliveries», He recalled.





Additional funding for technical assistance in Mexico

The US administration is rubbing shoulders with these global supply difficulties which, since the resumption of activity, are driving up prices and fueling fears of longer-than-expected inflation which displeases the Americans. “We’re here to talk about what to do to reduce the delays we face», Added the president.

On a concrete level, he announced additional funding for technical assistance to Mexico and partners in Central America to resolve logistical bottlenecks. A decree must be signed to shorten the supply chain for military equipment “to react more quickly to shortcomings“, Clarified Joe Biden.

An international summit will be held next year bringing together private companies, labor organizations, institutions under the aegis of the US Department of State and Commerce to move forward on these issues of supply chain restoration.

“We cannot resume our business as usual, having seen how the epidemic disrupted the supply chain. Coordination is key. We have to work together», Hammered Joe Biden. Recently, US Transportation Minister Pete Buttigieg warned that the current supply problems would continue “next year», And pleaded for a long-term solution.