JoeyStarr recounts his confrontation with Eric Zemmour, the day he almost “shaken” him

JoeyStarr is a rapper known for his group NTM, and for his strong rants. He was recently the guest of Anne-Élisabeth Lemoine on the set of C à Vous to talk about her book Le Petit Didier, in which he tells about his difficult childhood. The rapper took the opportunity to talk about his confrontations with Eric Zemmour, which almost ended in jostling… The Objeko team tells you everything in this article.

JoeyStarr: French rap, that’s him!

The French rap scene is constantly evolving. Nowadays, names such as Nekfeu, Lomepal, Jul or even Orelsan are among the most popular French artists of all genres. Rap did not become the favorite music of the French overnight, however. This music, which came from working-class neighborhoods and suburbs, had very “underground” beginnings. Didier Morville, better known as JoeyStarr, is one of those artists who made French rap what it is today. With his friend Bruno Lopes, better known as Kool Shen, they form the NTM group in Seine-Saint-Denis. Their first album was released in 1991, and it was a huge success. After 7 years traveling the whole of France in more than 500 performances and 4 albums, the group broke up.

JoeyStarr then devotes himself to his streetwear brand com8, and his music label BOSS which signs names such as Lord Kossity and Sniper. In 2008, the rapper announced great news: NTM was reformed, under the name Supreme NTM. It was a huge success, and their tour was nominated in the “Best Musical Show” category at the Victoires de la Musique in 2009. Since then, Joey Starr has started a new career as an actor, with great success. He also continues his solo musical career. In short, everything seems to succeed! And yet, it was not won in advance …

A troubled childhood told in a book

JoeyStarr has a reputation for being a narrow-minded man, with overtones of violence. It has also been taken up by justice on this subject, on more than one occasion. It must be said that before being a rapper and a talented actor, the young Didier Morville had a very difficult childhood. His father and mother, Martinicans, gave him everything but a stable home. He was taken out of his mother’s care when he was only 5 years old. His father, also marked by a very difficult childhood, is violent towards his son. He gives him a hard time and hits him until he comes of age.





That’s when Joey Starr gets kicked out of the family home. After his military service which is in his own words “nineteen months of hell”, he finds himself on the streets for a year and a half. He wanders between the metro and the catacombs, and makes unsavory encounters. It was music that saved him from a life of misery, and he is well aware of it. Today, he tells his story in the book “Le Petit Didier”, which he came to defend on the C à Vous set.

JoeyStarr and Eric Zemmour: a clash that almost comes to hand!

The exchange between Anne-Élisabeth Lemoine and JoeyStarr was somewhat… explosive, shall we say. The rapper does not mince his words, let alone when it comes to talking about his father! However, Didier Morville also had some very sulphurous words to say about Eric Zemmour. The polemic columnist, who is expected to run for president next year, has met JoeyStarr on several occasions.

In 2005, the rapper had already been shocked by the attitude of Zemmour, who was amused by the death of two teenagers, Zyed Benna and Bouna Traoré, who died electrocuted after a pursuit with the police. He tells : “It was after, the very next day, and he was downright humorous. While there are still people who have their noses in the shit with what just happened! So we may be laughing about it in 5 or 10 years, but here it is, he did not understand.”.

JoeyStarr then found himself invited on the set of Zemmour and Naulleau, on Paris Première. Eric Zemmour had attacked the words of the music of NTM. THE confrontation had been tense. He tells Anne-Élisabeth Lemoine: “I didn’t blow my nose once. It’s like a blooper what you put, maybe a little too synthesized! I even remember almost shaking it one day.“Here is one who will not vote for the presidential candidate …



