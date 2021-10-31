Karine Ferri makes rare confidences about her family life with Yoann Gourcuff in 50mn Inside

At 39, Karine Ferri is a fulfilled woman. On TF1, the host is in charge of the Dance with the Stars debrief, every Friday. But behind the scenes, she always prefers to stay away from the spotlight. “I love the shade and the light” she confided in the TF1 program, 50mn Inside, this Saturday, October 30. On the occasion of the release of her book, Une vie en balance, published by Robert Laffont, Karine Ferri has agreed to open the doors of her home. If she cherishes her Mediterranean origins, it is in Brittany that Claudia and Maël’s mother leads a peaceful daily life, far from the Parisian bustle with which she mingles for her professional obligations.

“The priority remains my children and my husband” declared Karine Ferri, who has chosen to juggle these two very different lives. A choice that her children understand: “Today they understood that mum also flourished in her work. And that to have a fully fulfilled mum, Mum also needed to find the sets.” To lead this daily life, Karine Ferri can count on the unwavering support of Yoann Gourcuff. Married since 2019, the lovers form a solid couple. Today, the former footballer takes advantage of his freedom to spend time with his children and his wife. A real change in family life.





“When he was on the pitch and playing football, it was important for me to be near him, to accompany him, so we have always been (…)

