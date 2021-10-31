Karl Amoussou world champion Hexagon MMA

Less than a minute from the end of his first round against Brazilian André Ricardo Santos, Karl Amoussou put his opponent on the ground and immediately positioned himself on it. We suspected that he was going to get the heel key and he did. A few seconds later, his opponent hit the ground and conceded the victory. He becomes the first Hexagon MMA world champion in less than 77 kg.
It was more complicated for Lucie Bertaud who returned to the ring after a year of absence and a place of finalist in the Koh-Lanta show. The Frenchwoman was beaten by TKO in the third round by the Venezuelan Karla Benitez. All the more regrettable that Bertaud had dominated the fight before receiving a nudge in the face.
We will also remember the victory of three French people this evening. In the heavyweight, Damien Losco-Rémy beat Georgian Giorgi Khubejashvili by TKO in the first round. In less than 70 kg, William Gomis won by submission in the first round to Togolese Baba Nadjombé. In less than 84 kg, Grégory Babène also had the victory by submission in the first round against the Ukrainian Bohdan Kotlovyanov.
Finally, Laeticia Blot and Lithuanian Ernesta Kareckaite could not be separated by the judges at the end of their three rounds.