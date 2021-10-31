Kendji Girac makes touching secrets about his daughter and the way he manages distance when he is away from her

Kendji Girac is a dad in heaven. This Saturday, October 30 in 50mn Inside, the singer made confidences on the way he manages the distance with his daughter, when he happens to leave for his work.
At 25 years, Kendji Girac leads a life at a hundred miles an hour. Propelled to the forefront in 2014, becoming the big winner of The Voice on TF1, the singer is today one of the French artists who matter. And if it is no longer to present thanks to his many hits, Kendji Girac continues to challenge himself. Thus, the cameras of 50mn Inside followed him for 48 hours in the realization of some of his projects. The opportunity to see how the singer is on all fronts: first in Dubai among influencers for the inauguration of a hotel, then, the day after, on the Lérins Islands for the shooting of his new clip Conquistador, which he himself realized. And in the midst of all this program, Kendi Girac always has a thought for her daughter.
Kendji Girac, “worried” dad
Became dad in 2021 of a baptized baby girl Eva Alba, fruit of her love affair with the secret Soraya, Kendji Girac rarely confides in this new family life. The last time, it was precisely at the microphone of Nikos Aliagas, in the podcast The Voice All Stars, where he had expressed his many concerns: “I am a worried, protective, but above all worried dad. At the slightest thing, it makes me feel deep in my flesh. So quickly the doctor, quickly the emergencies, quickly the mama to know what to do. I discover these worries and they are frequent. “It must be said that his stature as an artist does not help Kendji Girac allay his concerns …
“We do not have a choice”
Sometimes shooting, sometimes touring, Kendji Girac leads a busy daily life that often keeps him away from his daughter. “My little girl, with this life at a hundred miles an hour, it’s true that it’s going to be 3.4 days since I last saw her. I miss it very much. I will find her tomorrow“he confided in 50mn Inside. A situation that is sometimes difficult to live with, but from which the 25-year-old singer has chosen to draw as much positive as possible: “After that we get used to it a bit, we have no choice, it’s part of the game. But hey, I have it often on the phone, it gives me strength in any case.“In the meantime, Kendji Girac already shares his passion for music with her little Eva Alba, and hopes to be able to immerse her in his universe very quickly.