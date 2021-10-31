Khazri censored, the LFP deprives itself of global publicity!

For the third time in four days of Ligue 1, AS Saint-Etienne did not lose to Metz on Saturday afternoon (1-1). If the Greens have still not won this season, when they can be satisfied with this new point taken. Especially since Wahbi Khazri scored an anthology goal!

Always red lantern of the French championship, with six small points in 12 days, ASSE does not see everything in black on this 12th day of Ligue 1. If Sainté would of course have preferred to win his first match of the season on the lawn of Metz, a direct competitor in the fight for maintenance, Claude Puel’s group again showed great strength of character. Since after having snatched two points in added time in the derby against OL (1-1) and against Angers (2-2) a little earlier in October, the Forez club came back again to score. Following the opening of Boulaya’s scoring on a direct free kick for the Grenats (9th), Saint-Etienne quickly returned to the match thanks to the inevitable Khazri (16th). A very important goal which marked the spirits. Considering that after a revival of Kolodziejczak, the Tunisian international sent a cannonball into the cage of Alexandre Oukidja. A strike from his own camp that allowed Khazri to break a record, since according to Opta, the 30-year-old player planted 68 meters from the opposing goal, the furthest distance ever analyzed in L1 since 2006.

68 – Wahbi Khazri scored from a distance of 68 meters against Metz, the most distant goal scored in Ligue 1 since Opta collected the data (2006/07). Audacity. #FCMASS @ASSEofficiel @ Ligue1UberEats pic.twitter.com/sXDhlPSrYb

– OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 30, 2021

A feat that surprised the main interested party more than that. “I tried it a lot, sometimes people laughed at me, but when it succeeds, it’s good. It’s good for the team above all. I put the ball back and I don’t have too many solutions, I try, and there is success at the end ”, simply confessed, on Prime Video, the hero of ASSE, who was of course congratulated by Claude Puel. “We know he’s capable of it, I don’t need to tell him because he often tries. He has tried this gesture 7 or 8 times in friendly matches. Not a single one had entered. So that falls very well, in addition the strike is superbly balanced, and the action is perfectly carried out. He takes the space and sees the forward guard. It’s a great goal, the goalkeeper can’t do anything and it does us a favor. Wahbi has been very important since the start of the season, he is playing his leadership role very well. And in the field, he brings us a lot! “, launched the coach of the Greens on Amazon.

The LFP removes videos of Kahzri’s goal on social networks

With this very good achievement, Khazri will undoubtedly become a serious outsider for the Puskás Prize of the year 2021. Because his goal is indeed one of the most beautiful of the year. Except that in the end, his exceptional lob does not go around the planet, since the LFP has decided to block all the goal videos posted on social networks, in order to reserve this content for its channels. A choice strongly criticized by the followers of French football on Twitter…

The LFP blocking the video of Khazri’s goal… it would be a shame if these images went around the world here.

silence, we dig … – Manu Lonjon (@ManuLonjon) October 30, 2021

Even the league does not have the rights to its own actions. That is to say the imbroglio existing around rights on social networks. https://t.co/8SKMpVtTpG – Tactical Football (@FTactic) October 30, 2021

Beyond this controversy, with this extraordinary goal, the Tunisian confirms to be on a cloud since the start of the season. While his team is trailing at the bottom of the table, Khazri is surfing at the top of the scorers’ standings, with seven goals since the start of the season, a total higher than Payet, Mbappé or Paqueta. Proof that Khazri is one of the strongmen of this 2021-2022 exercise.