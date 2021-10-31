Kim Kardashian seen hand in hand with an ex of Ariana Grande, this rapprochement that makes people talk

Ever since Kim Kardashian confirmed her divorce from Kanye West, all eyes have been on her love life. Who will be his future companion after the father of his four children? If some imagine it already resettled with Drake or Maluma, it is not. In fact, the reality TV star is currently single. However, she recently showed herself very close to an ex of singer Ariana Grande, in the person of Pete Davidson.. A complicity that makes people talk on social networks.

As you can see from these pictures published by the magazine People, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson celebrated Halloween together. Accompanied by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, they had a blast in Knott’s Scary Farm theme park. And during their passage on the roller coaster, the influencer and the comedian were photographed hand in hand. Proximity that questions. Especially since at the beginning of October, the duo kissed for the needs of a sketch of the Saturday Night Live.





Is there love in the air then? This is the question everyone is asking. According to the revelations of a source in the American media, there is absolutely nothing romantic between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. “They have the same circle of friends so they’ll be together sometimes. They’re just friends hanging out together.” thus clarified the indiscreet. That is what it says! For his part, Kanye West has officially changed his name and unveiled an amazing haircut in the wake.