Koh-Lanta: Denis Brogniart unveils the filming location for the next season

A fan of social networks, Denis Brogniart recently made a nice gift to his subscribers by revealing which continent was currently on the next season of Koh-Lanta.

On his Instagram page, the conductor of TF1’s flagship show posted a snapshot of his “office of the day”, a sublime sandy beach. “I know I’m lucky. And I am aware of it! ”He wrote in the caption. Thanks to the hashtags chosen by the host, his subscribers were able to discover that the next season is currently filming in Asia.

If he has not filtered any other information, Denis Brogniart nevertheless confirms that Koh-Lanta will leave French Polynesia, where the All-Stars edition currently broadcast was filmed.





Idyllic filming locations

This is not the first time that the show has set down its suitcases in Asia. Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam have already welcomed adventurers in previous years. Deprived of food and any form of comfort, the candidates were nevertheless able to enjoy breathtaking landscapes throughout the seasons in the four corners of the globe, from Panama to the Fiji Islands via New Caledonia.