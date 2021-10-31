Kombouaré criticizes his team, Girotto gets annoyed

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the 10 biggest sales of the Canaries

This Sunday, FC Nantes was beaten on the Montpellier lawn (0-2) in a match that the Canaries could have won with more success. Frustrated and disappointed, Antoine Kombouaré quickly put a name to the evil that struck his team, refusing to hide behind the sole absence of Ludovic Blas.

Kombouaré: “We don’t have the killer spirit”

“We must be able to do without him,” he blurted out, annoyed by the lack of offensive realism: “We don’t have the killer spirit, we don’t do what it takes to score (… ) We have a lot of chances but only one shot on target and far too much waste with only 67% of successful passes (…) We don’t frame our shots enough. Until the hour of play, there is only one team on the field. But there is too much waste in the last pass, the last gesture. It lacks this killer spirit to push this Montpellier team within our reach ”.

Girotto: “Avoid taking stupid goals at the end”

An observation shared by Andrei Girotto at the microphone of Amazon Prime at the final whistle: “We played well in the first half, starting the second well too, but then we were punished. You have to work on efficiency, and also avoid taking “stupid” goals at the end. It is true that on the Hérault counterattacks the Loire rearguard showed disarming naivety …

Kombouaré 🎙: "We must be able to do without Ludovic Blas (..) but we do not have the" killer "spirit, we do not do what is necessary to score (..) We have a lot of 'opportunities but only 1 shot on target and far too much waste with only 67% of successful passes » #MHSCFCN

