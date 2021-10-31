Kun Aguero ended up in the hospital

Replaced at the end of the first period, the Argentine striker had to be rushed to a hospital.

Sergio Agüero was replaced in the 41st minute of the match between Barcelona against Alavés this Saturday (1-1). The nature of the problem he is suffering from has not been communicated, but it appears to be due to a concern in his chest.

When leaving the playing area, the Argentine striker his hand his chest and the medical team then took him immediately to the locker room.

In the locker room, medical staff gave her first aid before taking her to the nearest hospital in an ambulance. An evacuation that suggests the problem was significant enough to be addressed immediately. Barca were content to indicate that this is the usual protocol for this type of injury.





Aguero got dizzy

Asked at a press conference about his player, Sergi Barjuan, the interim coach of the Blaugrana, said: “El Kun? I asked him what he had and he told me he was dizzy. I was told he had gone to the hospital. I don’t know anything else. “

As a reminder, Aguero had to wait more than two months before making his debut with Barça due to a calf problem. He has only played five matches since his return to the pitch, only one of which in its entirety. The scoumoune unfortunately continues to pursue him.