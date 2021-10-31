La Palma volcano: hundreds of tremors recorded

On this long weekend of All Saints, several thousand tourists a day are expected on the island of La Palma, to witness the eruption of the volcano Cumbre Vieja. Plane and boat tickets have practically all been sold. roads have been closed to private vehicles to avoid traffic jams and alternative routes have been put in place to best manage this influx of people.

Since the eruption began on September 19, 7,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes, and nearly 1,400 buildings have been destroyed. According to Spanish media, the eruption is now the most destructive on the island in over 500 years old, lava flows having covered more than 900 hectares.





The volcano’s activity has intensified since last weekend and hundreds of tremors have been recorded. On Saturday morning, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5 on the Richter scale was recorded, becoming the largest since the start of the volcanic crisis in La Palma.

The epicenter of the earthquakes lies at a depth of about 30 kilometers. They would not be very dangerous, according to the experts. They also believe that the volcano will remain active for a while.