    Laeticia Hallyday infused: Johnny’s widow had to call SOS Doctor in Los Angeles

    But what happened to Laeticia Hallyday? This Saturday, October 30, the companion of Jalil Lespert shared videos in which her fans could see her being infused.

    Big fear for fans of Laeticia Hallyday. This Saturday, October 30, the companion of Jalil Lespert has indeed shared very disturbing videos. In Instagram story, the mother of Jade and Joy revealed that she had been forced to call SOS Médecins. According to her words, written on the various videos, she would have been entitled to a “vitamin boost”. Without revealing the reasons, Laeticia Hallyday appears seated on the sofa of her house in Los Angeles, the arm connected to an IV.

    A doctor was also filmed, she who apparently took care of Johnny Hallyday’s widow very well. Jade and Joy’s mother can also count on Jalil Lespert, her companion, but also her daughters and her stepson, Aliosha, with whom she shares complicit moments. Indeed, last October 23, she shared in Instagram story, a very touching shot on which we could see her holding in her arms, the son of Jalil Lespert. “Spread love”, she commented using an Instagram sticker.

    Jalil Lespert: “We chose to let things settle, without interfering”

    A fusional relationship that has established itself over time : “It was not an obvious path for them at first. They had seen each other at Christmas and New Years, and they discovered each other better this summer. It takes time to get to know each other, to build a lasting relationship. “, she explained to Paris Match. Jalil Lespert had specified: “We chose to let things settle, without interfering, without forcing. And I think it works: they all get along well”. From now on, the whole small family is united, around Laeticia Hallyday and the French director, who was able to get his head out of the water of the widow of Johnny Hallyday, after the death of Taulier. Hoping that Laeticia Hallyday’s health concerns are not serious.

