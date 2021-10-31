Laeticia Hallyday infused: Johnny’s widow had to call SOS Doctor in Los Angeles

But what happened to Laeticia Hallyday? This Saturday, October 30, the companion of Jalil Lespert shared videos in which her fans could see her being infused.
Big fear for fans of Laeticia Hallyday. This Saturday, October 30, the companion of Jalil Lespert has indeed shared very disturbing videos. In Instagram story, the mother of Jade and Joy revealed that she had been forced to call SOS Médecins. According to her words, written on the various videos, she would have been entitled to a “vitamin boost”. Without revealing the reasons, Laeticia Hallyday appears seated on the sofa of her house in Los Angeles, the arm connected to an IV.
A doctor was also filmed, she who apparently took care of Johnny Hallyday’s widow very well. Jade and Joy’s mother can also count on Jalil Lespert, her companion, but also her daughters and her stepson, Aliosha, with whom she shares complicit moments. Indeed, last October 23, she shared in Instagram story, a very touching shot on which we could see her holding in her arms, the son of Jalil Lespert. “Spread love”, she commented using an Instagram sticker.
Jalil Lespert: “We chose to let things settle, without interfering”
A fusional relationship that has established itself over time : “It was not an obvious path for them at first. They had seen each other at Christmas and New Years, and they discovered each other better this summer. It takes time to get to know each other, to build a lasting relationship. “, she explained to Paris Match. Jalil Lespert had specified: “We chose to let things settle, without interfering, without forcing. And I think it works: they all get along well”. From now on, the whole small family is united, around Laeticia Hallyday and the French director, who was able to get his head out of the water of the widow of Johnny Hallyday, after the death of Taulier. Hoping that Laeticia Hallyday’s health concerns are not serious.
Loading widget
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
2/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
This Saturday, October 30, the companion of Jalil Lespert has indeed shared very disturbing videos
3/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
In Instagram story, the mother of Jade and Joy revealed that she had been forced to call SOS Médecins
4/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
According to her words, written on the various videos, she would have been entitled to a “vitamin boost”
5/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
Without revealing the reasons, Laeticia Hallyday appears sitting on the sofa of her house in Los Angeles, her arm connected to an infusion
6/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
A doctor was also filmed, she who apparently took care of Johnny Hallyday’s widow very well.
7/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
Jade and Joy’s mother can also count on Jalil Lespert, her companion
8/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
but also her daughters and her stepson, Aliosha, with whom she shares complicit moments
9/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert
Indeed, last October 23, she shared in Instagram story, a very touching shot on which we could see her holding in her arms, the son of Jalil Lespert
10/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert
“Spread the love,” she commented on Instagram.
11/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
A fusional relationship that has established itself over time
12/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
and which today makes the happiness of the whole family
13/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
A fusional relationship that has established itself over time
14/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
“It was not an obvious path for them at the start”
15/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
“They had seen each other at Christmas and the New Year, and they discovered each other better this summer. It takes time to get to know each other, to build a lasting relationship,” she explained to Paris Match.
16/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
Jalil Lespert had specified: “We chose to let things settle, without interfering, without forcing”
17/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
“And I think it works: they all get along well”
18/18 –
Laeticia Hallyday
From now on, the whole small family is united, around Laeticia Hallyday and the French director. Hoping that Laeticia Hallyday’s health concerns are not serious