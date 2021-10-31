Laeticia Hallyday very demonstrative: her fiery statement to one of her most loyal supporters

This Thursday, October 28, Laeticia Hallyday has not forgotten the birthday of one of her greatest supporters. On Instagram, she wrote a nice message for Jean-Claude Camus.

Jean-Claude Camus is one of those who have never turned their backs on Laeticia Hallyday. Historical producer of the idol of young people, he remained close to his widow despite the death of Johnny Hallyday. On the occasion of his birthday this Thursday, October 28, the mother of Jade and Joy has also dedicated a moving statement to him. “Happy birthday my traveling companion, of life, of memories. You are a King!”, began Laeticia Hallyday. And to continue: “You are a force of nature. May this be the best year for you. If you need me, I’m always here. Continue to live with intention and choose without regret! Keep learning! Do what you love! Because you are very special and deserve the BEST !! we love you so much “. It must be said that the two are linked by a special relationship.

Long quarrel with Johnny Hallyday, Jean-Claude Camus was able to count on the support of Laeticia to reconcile with the artist. “It was excruciating pain, but luckily we found each other, remembered the producer on the set of Non Stop People. Laeticia Hallyday reconciled us in May 2016. She gave me Johnny Hallyday by phone and I found myself at the concert. We were both in the dressing room, like an old couple: ‘I missed you so much, I’m so happy to see you again’. He was so proud that he would never have taken a step and then I would never have dared either. “ Very close to the couple, and to Johnny until he took his last breath in December 2017, Jean-Claude Camus has always remained at the side of Laeticia Hallyday. Especially during his legal battle against the elders of the rocker.

Jean-Claude Camus: “She gave me an invaluable gift”

On BFMTV, the producer responded in particular to Laura Smet, who claims that she was prevented from visiting her father before he died. “I was there personally. It wasn’t Laeticia who told me about it since I arrived a little later but Johnny had a character, he confided. It was Johnny who had decided (…) that it was not today. (…) Johnny had decided it was next week, so the nurse was indeed forced to refuse entry into the room. ” To thank Jean-Claude Camus for his friendship, Laeticia Hallyday gave him a nice gift, the bracelet that the Taulier always wore. “It was an invaluable gift that she gave me. I knew she had to send me something, it could have been a t-shirt or a jacket, but I could not imagine for a moment that she was going to give me his bracelet, he confided to Paris Match. He won’t leave my arm for the rest of my life. “

