Laure (Married at first sight) confides in her toxic relationship with her ex-boyfriend

If she is now happier than ever alongside Matthieu, met thanks to Married at first sight, Laure has gone through a painful period after a particularly toxic relationship.
By participating in Married at first sight, almost a year ago, Laure and Matthew surely did not expect to see their lives turned upside down in such a short time. During their first meeting at the town hall of Grans, during the filming of the M6 show, the two candidates (almost) fell in love. After a daring union under the watchful eye of the cameras, it was backstage and together that they approached new chapters, first by moving in together, then by creating their little family. On August 24, Laure gave birth to their first child, a baby girl named Lya ! A true fairy tale for the young woman who was not always so lucky in love …
A painful love past
Before taking the plunge by participating in Married at first sight, Laure has long sought true love: “For my 30th birthday, as everyone around me progressed as a couple (marriage, baby, purchase …) and that I was still in my galleys of celibacy, I decided to marry myself“, explained the young woman always positive and enthusiastic, specifying that she had gone to the end of her idea by organizing a fake wedding:”There was everything except my husband!“And if she has since found love in the person of Matthew, and thanks to the sacred help of the experts of Married at first sightLaure also had a particularly toxic relationship.
“He managed to give me complexes”
This Sunday, October 31, the young mother engaged in a question / answer with her subscribers on Instagram. While one of the questions was about his “worst shame“Laure first explained that she had”not easily ashamed“, before recalling painful memories.”My worst shame is that I left this person treat me like nothing for years …“she captioned a photo dating back several years, in which she poses next to her ex-boyfriend whose face is deliberately hidden. A man according to her”violent, insulting, demeaning“which would have due, at the time, of its joyful and assured nature:”He succeeded to give me complexes that I did not have by playing with my sensitivity. “Years later, true to herself and happier than ever, Laure prefers to draw the positive from this experience:”On the other hand, I won’t be there today so finally thank you! Thanks to him somewhere, I met the man of my life.“