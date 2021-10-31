Laurent Ruquier in mourning: he announces the death of one of his collaborators in On est en direct

This Saturday, October 30, Laurent Ruquier presented a new issue of On est en direct. A program placed under the sign of mourning because the host announced with emotion the death of Pascal Enreille, one of the members of the show.

Laurent Ruquier was very moved this Saturday, October 30.

Before François Hollande arrived on the set, Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé welcomed singer Zaz to perform one of the singles from her new album entitled Isa, the song Conceived. But just before the singer takes the stage, the host wanted to make a touching statement. He has announced the death of Pascal Enreille, with whom he collaborated for several years, and wished to dedicate Zaz’s song to him.

Laurent Ruquier: “We are going to dedicate this song to Pascal Enreille”

“If you don’t mind, we’re going to dedicate this song to Pascal Enreille, who was our backliner [technicien qui installe le backline soit l’ensemble des instruments et amplis utilisés par les artistes sur scène, ndlr]. He died earlier this week“, explained Laurent Ruquier. The technician, who died on Monday, October 25 at the age of 58, was also working on the previous shows presented by the host of Big Heads.”We dedicate this song to him because he was the one who prepared all the live performances for the artists and musicians. He is no longer there then homage to him, and thought for his friends and his family. Thank you for the work done during all his years for all the artists Pascal Enreille“, added Laurent Ruquier with emotion.

