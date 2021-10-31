League of Legends: this collaboration that nobody expected

Do you know K / DA, the virtual k-pop group made up of 4 champions from League of Legends? Well, this group formed from scratch by Riot Games has just released a collaboration with Logitech, the famous manufacturer of computer peripherals. Yes, there is now an official K / DA gaming accessory set.

One of the best gaming gear in a collector’s version

In all, 6 Logitech products have just received an official K / DA (League of Legends) “skin”:

Logitech Pro mechanical gaming keyboard at 129 €

The high-performance Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse at € 69.99

The Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse at € 59.99

Logitech G333 gaming headphones at € 49.99

Logitech G733 wireless gaming headset at 149 €

The Logitech G840 XL gaming mouse pad at € 49.99

As you can see, this is basically the famous Logitech G range in the colors of the Riot Games girls band. You will see, 3 colors dominate: white, black and light blue finishes. Why the “famous” Logitech G range? Quite simply because itproducts have already proven themselves with the most demanding gamers. We think in particular of the G502 Hero mouse, widely considered to be one of the best in its field.

In terms of prices, nothing new under the sun. All products are sold at their usual price. Rather good news given that this collaboration is a limited edition. Later, these objects will therefore have a “collector” aspect.

League of Legends X Logitech: the collaboration goes further

But wait, that’s not all! The collaboration between LoL and Logitech goes further than that. If you don’t particularly like the colors of K / DA, there are also products in collaboration with League of Legends in general. This time, the dominant color is a dark blue detailed with gold. Please note, these products have not yet been released, so you need to pre-order them before stocks run out.

The Logitech Pro X gaming headset at 129 €

The Logitech Pro wireless mouse at 129 €

The Logitech Pro mechanical keyboard at 129 €

The Logitech XL G840 mouse pad at € 49.99

As with K / DA, this limited edition gaming equipment is sold at the normal price of Logitech products. Each of these objects is rather at the top of the range of what the Swiss brand offers. Everything has been designed for gaming, and it shows.

