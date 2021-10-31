Lens: Shaqiri regains a starting place

Peter Bosz has unveiled the starting lineup from Lyon who will face Lens this Saturday (9 p.m.). Substitute in Nice, Xherdan Shaqiri regains a starting place.

Six days after the slap received in Nice (2-3), Olympique Lyonnais welcomes Lens, this Saturday (9 p.m.), on the occasion of the 12th day of the championship. For this match against the current second in Ligue 1, Peter Bosz makes only one change compared to the team which lost on the Côte d’Azur since Xherdan Shaqiri, replacing in Nice, finds a starting place on the right flank of the Lyon attack.

For the rest, it’s classic on the side of the Dutch coach with a defense made up of Leo Dubois, Jerome Boateng, Jason denayer and Emerson. To note that Lucas Paquetá should once again occupy the forefront of the attack of the Lyon formation. Ninth in the standings, the Rhone must win against a Lensoise team, 2nd, which has a 5-point lead before the kick-off of this match.

OL’s starting lineup: Lopes – Dubois (c), Boateng, Denayer, Emerson – Caqueret, Guimarães – Shaqiri, Aouar, Toko-Ekambi – Paquetá.

The starting lineup from Lens: Leca – Gradit, Danso, Medina – Clauss, Doucouré, Fofana (c), Frankowski – Sotoca, Saïd – Kalimuendo.