Life insurance: how to quickly collect death capital



It may take several weeks or even months for the capital to be paid out to beneficiaries. (© G. Tronel)

Outside of inheritance, settling life insurance after a death is not a smooth river. Our advice for disentangling this administrative and fiscal mess and recovering capital as quickly as possible.



How long will it take for my beneficiaries to receive the capital from my life insurance after my death? How will any taxes be paid to the tax authorities? Will it be necessary to go through the notary?





So many questions that our loyal readers regularly ask us. They are right: receiving the death capital of a life insurance policy is a multi-step process (read the box at the end of the article on the steps to take).

If you are a beneficiary, be patient: it can take time. By following our advice, you will gain precious weeks to recover these sums before the settlement of the estate.

Settlement outside of succession

Article L132-12 of the Insurance Code provides that the payment of life insurance is made outside of inheritance, without going through the notary. It is up to the beneficiaries (often the heirs) to carry out the procedures. If the deceased has put his papers in order, his relatives will quickly find the contracts. If in doubt, beneficiaries can question Agira (see box).

First step: send the death notice to each insurer (or to their financial intermediary: bank, broker, etc.). He must return the list of documents to be provided to you within fifteen days.

Please note, this list varies from one insurer to another. Ensure the quality of the supporting documents: it

