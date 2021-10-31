Ligue 1, 12th day – OL return to success against Lens (2-1) after a superb match

Lyon can breathe. A week after the disillusionment experienced in Nice, the Lyonnais were able to show themselves solid to win against Lens (2-1). They still led 2-0 and were able to count on a great Anthony Lopes to return to the top 5 of Ligue 1. Karl Toko Ekambi (1-0, 25th) and Houssem Aouar (2-0, 41st) had put the ‘OL in the shelter before the break. The reduction in the score by Arnaud Kalimuendo (2-1, 61st) was not enough to reward Lensois efforts. The dolphin of PSG is now ten points behind.

In a glowing Groupama Stadium, Lyon had no room for error. With Lucas Paqueta lined up at the forefront and still as valuable as ever, Karl Toko Ekambi transformed a penalty obtained by Bruno Guimaraes after a stint with… Paqueta (1-0, 25th). The Cameroonian was also behind the goal of Houssem Aouar. His strike from the right was repelled by Jean-Louis Leca and pushed to the back of the net with his head through the middle (2-0, 41st). A score already flattering for the players of Peter Bosz who suffered against Lensois still players.

Haise, almost winning coaching

Carried by Przemyslaw Frankowski on the left and Jonathan Clauss on the right, the Artesiens gave the Lyon defenders a lot of trouble. A strike from the first repulsed by Lopes arrived on the second whose goal was logically refused for offside (32nd). Clauss was also involved in the first dangerous action of the match but his pitted volley was saved by Jérôme Boateng on his line before the crossbar and Jason Denayer opposed the lead of Wesley Saïd (12th). The Pole then asked Lopes with a nice shot from the right (66th).





As against Nice, coaching could have been fatal in Les Gones. Youcef Atal had precipitated their fall, Gaël Kakuta did not go far to do the same. Entered at the break, the Lensois put Lopes to contribution on his first ball. But the Portuguese managed a superb stop at close range on the recovery of the outside of the left foot of the new entrant (47th). He is still at the origin of the next action when Wesley Saïd saw Lopes come out in his feet (48th). And it is by relying on him that Arnaud Kalimuendo lobbed Lopes with a strike from the left (2-1, 61st).

With eleven shots suffered after returning from the locker room, including seven on target, the teammates of Léo Dubois, who came out injured with Boateng and Guimaraes, had great difficulty in containing the opposing offensives. At the same time, they only tried their luck five times (one shot on target). In stoppage time, Jean-Louis Leca tried to bring the excess on the corners, without success. For Lyon, the essential is elsewhere with three important points before the reception of Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

