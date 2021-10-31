Ligue 1 – Nice – Loss of influence and decrease in efficiency: with the arrival of Delort, Gouiri must (re) find his place

Last weekend against Lyon, Amine Gouiri was aligned to the left of the attack in Nice. In the axis, Christophe Galtier had opted for the first time of the season for the pair Delort – Dolberg. But make no mistake about it. It is the player trained at Olympique Lyonnais who, since August, has the favors of his coach and is aligned almost systematically in the heart of the attack on the Riviera. But with the arrival of Andy Delort on August 28, Amine Gouiri saw his influence on the Nice game decline.

The 21-year-old, in Nice since the summer of 2020, is the most used striker by Christophe Galtier since the start of the 2021/2022 exercise. Whether with Ndoye, Dolberg, Guessand or Delort, Gouiri, has, each time, except against Lyon and against Troyes where he was on the bench, been aligned as a central attacker in the 4-4- 2 set up by the former LOSC coach.

If last year the device of OGC Nice changed very often, Patrick Vieira then Adrian Ursea not managing to maintain a system of play over time, the Aiglons found with Christophe Galtier their device: an unchanging 4-4- 2 with two axial attackers. A system which, on paper, perfectly suits the qualities of Amine Gouiri. Due to his qualities of dribbling and percussion, the Nice striker is never as dangerous as in the axis of the field.

League 1 The cheat sheet of Nice – Marseille: From the heart but few ideas, OM has changed a lot 10/27/2021 At 9:47 PM

Gouiri, gentleman more from OGC Nice at the start of the season

Like his four goals and three assists in the first five league matches, the Bourgoin-Jallieu native was, at the start of the season, the most influential player in the Gym’s workforce. The former OL player alone carried the Nice collective, allowing the Rouge-et-Noirs to quickly find themselves fighting for the podium in L1. Building on the momentum of a successful past season from a personal point of view, concluded with 16 goals and 8 assists in all competitions, Gouiri started this new year with a bang.





Amine Gouiri, OGC Nice striker. Credit: Getty Images

But since mid-September, if his statistics are not that bad (2 goals and 1 assists in 6 Ligue 1 matches), the influence of number 11 on the game of his team has fallen. A decrease which coincides with the arrival of Andy Delort in the Nice workforce. The former MHSC scorer, who arrived in the last moments of the transfer window on the Côte d’Azur, started with his new club against Nantes on September 12. Since then, he has not left the starting 11 of Christophe Galtier, aligned three times with Amine Gouiri, against Lorient, Saint-Etienne and Brest (two wins and one defeat).

Soon sacrificed in favor of the Dolberg – Delort pair?

Despite an honorable record when both players are on the pitch, Gouiri and Delort are still struggling to find themselves in the game. “In Montpellier, with Gaëtan Laborde, we found ourselves with our eyes closed, we thought exactly the same thing. It’s so beautiful to have this relationship, I want to experience it with Amine and Kasper “ Andy Delort hoped after his first game with his new teammates. If on paper, the association of the three attackers can make the supporters of OGC Nice salivate, he would necessarily push one of these three center-forward to the side of the Nice attack.

This Sunday against Angers, and as since the start of the season, Christophe Galtier will not have to choose. Dolberg, absent Wednesday against Marseille for “personal reasons”, should not apply for a starting place in the axis of the attack. Enough to allow Amine Gouiri, alongside Andy Delort to regain all his influence and allow the Aiglons to keep their place on the Ligue 1 podium.

League 1 Nice and Marseille leave each other as good friends 10/27/2021 At 8:52 PM