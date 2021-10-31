More

    Lille Flandres station evacuated: train traffic interrupted

    Through Julien Bouteiller
    Published on
    updated on 31 Oct 21 at 17:26

    Lille Flandres station was evacuated on Sunday October 31, 2021 because of abandoned luggage.
    Lille Flandres station was evacuated on Sunday October 31, 2021 because of abandoned luggage.

    No train to and from Lille at the end of the day. Sunday October 31, 2021, Lille Flandres station has been evacuated the time of one demining operation of an abandoned baggage.

    Police evacuate the station

    At around 3:30 p.m., the police ordered the evacuation of Lille station due to the presence of abandoned luggage. As is customary in such a situation, the baggage in question must be examined in order to avoid any danger.

    According to SNCF, demining services were expected at the end of the afternoon. In the meantime, the circulation of trains to and from Lille has been interrupted to allow the operation to run smoothly.


    SNCF estimated the recovery at 6 p.m. The station was able to reopen to travelers around 5:30 p.m. and traffic gradually resumed.

