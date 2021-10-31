Lille Flandres station evacuated: train traffic interrupted

Lille News See my news

Lille Flandres station was evacuated on Sunday October 31, 2021 because of abandoned luggage. (© JB / Lille news / Archives)

No train to and from Lille at the end of the day. Sunday October 31, 2021, Lille Flandres station has been evacuated the time of one demining operation of an abandoned baggage.

Police evacuate the station

At around 3:30 p.m., the police ordered the evacuation of Lille station due to the presence of abandoned luggage. As is customary in such a situation, the baggage in question must be examined in order to avoid any danger.

According to SNCF, demining services were expected at the end of the afternoon. In the meantime, the circulation of trains to and from Lille has been interrupted to allow the operation to run smoothly.





🔴 3:59 p.m.

Lille Flanders

After the evacuation of the station, traffic to and from Lille Flandres is interrupted.

The pick-up time is estimated at 6 p.m. https://t.co/Xi8X30HXXz – TER Hauts-de-France (@TERHDF) October 31, 2021

✅ 5:24 p.m.

Lille Flanders

The intervention of the deminers is over.

The station is accessible again and traffic will gradually resume.

Our thread is available until 10 p.m. to answer your questions. https://t.co/BV1p2W6cBm – TER Hauts-de-France (@TERHDF) October 31, 2021

SNCF estimated the recovery at 6 p.m. The station was able to reopen to travelers around 5:30 p.m. and traffic gradually resumed.

