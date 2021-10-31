Lorient sinks in Strasbourg, Bordeaux led, scores at the break in L1

Zapping Foot National Top 10: Ligue 1 top scorers in activity
Half-time on the four lawns of Ligue 1 for this 3pm multiplex of the 12th day. And at the break, three of the four meetings were packed, including the one between Troyes and Rennes at the Aube stadium. While Rennes was ahead by scoring 1 goal to 0, Troyes overthrew the Bretons in four minutes with Rami’s very first goal under his new colors and then Dingomé came to give the advantage to the Trojans.
Strasbourg quietly leads 3 goals to 0 against Lorient, who lost a player to injury and is sinking, while Reims leads 1 goal to 0 on the lawn of Bordeaux thanks to the fourth achievement of Ekitike this season. Finally, the only game without drinking for the moment is between Montpellier and Nantes, where the two teams have opportunities but cannot find the loophole for the moment. We hope for goals in the second half, while the other three games are exciting and the show is on the agenda.
The scores at the break of Ligue 1 matches
- Bordeaux – Reims 0 – 1
- Montpellier – Nantes 0 – 0
- Strasbourg – Lorient 3 – 0
- Troyes – Rennes 2 – 1
League 1 standings
L1 break scores
