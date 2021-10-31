Luxury hotels in Aude – Gérard Bertrand: “5 stars to enhance L’Hospitalet and La Clape”

Owner of the L’Hospitalet estate, Gérard Bertrand bought the Mas du Soleilla a few years ago. The site has been completely renovated to create 11 luxury suites and a spa.

How did the Villa Soleilla project come about?

Le Soleilla provides a sea view that L’Hospitalet does not have. Our desire was to expand our hotel. On average, work has to be done every 10 years. We took advantage of the first confinement to take the time to reflect and draw the outlines of this Wine resort, which must be at the same level of excellence as the wines. The objective is to meet the international benchmark of a 5 star to enhance L’Hospitalet and La Clape

How are the two places organized?

They are one! By buying Soleilla a few years ago, we found the original Hospitalet of Jacques Ribourel who had sold this estate. We have enlarged all the rooms at L’Hospitalet to provide greater comfort, ie 30 rooms. Villa Soleilla is 11 suites, the largest of which is 96 m2 in a very natural and soothing atmosphere, where wood plays an important role. We have made an investment of € 5 million. We have launched a recruitment phase of 25 people in different fields for January.





Particular care has been taken in the materials and equipment of the suites at Villa Soleilla.

Is there a particular place in the world that has inspired you?

Several locations in California and South Africa. In terms of investment, they are one step ahead of everything on offer in the world. I was very impressed in 1988 by my visit to Napa Valley and the approach of Robert Mondavi who opened my eyes to the future of wine tourism. Today in France it is the priority. We have the culture of wine but not that of wine tourism. It is a real job. The region has real potential to develop a wine route. We are going to do it in our areas, but the idea is to expand the offer. My goal is to be among the ten best wine resorts in the world.

Who are your customers?

We are 50% French, with a very good clientele from Montpellier and Toulouse at weekends and 50% from abroad, the latter are even more sensitive to hotel standards.