Macron’s message of support to Zevent streamers and spectators

The head of state, traveling to Rome for the G20, shared a video message on social networks calling for donations for the charitable stream marathon organized this weekend.

Thanks and encouragement. Emmanuel Macron, who is in Rome this weekend for the G20, sent a message on Saturday evening to the participants of Zevent, the charity marathon organized by streamers.

5.7 million euros raised during the previous edition

The funds raised this year by the streamers will go to the association Action contre la Faim. Launched on Friday, the Zevent must continue until Sunday evening.





“I invite the maximum number of French women and men, Europeans but also all your support throughout the world to give for Action contre la Faim and to fight against this scourge,” added Emmanuel Macron. “I wish you the best, good game and also good gift. Thank you for continuing to stand united for our solidarity.”

Last year, the Head of State congratulated the participants for having raised more than 5.7 million euros for Amnesty International: “proud to have shown that by being united and in solidarity we can accomplish great things . This unit, let’s baby! “

Original article published on BFMTV.com

VIDEO – In the Vatican, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron display their reconciliation