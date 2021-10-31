More

    Mali: seven soldiers were killed in two separate attacks, according to the army

    Five soldiers were killed when the vehicle in which they were traveling struck an artisanal mine near Ségou, about 200 km northeast of Bamako, and two others were killed in an ambush which also left three wounded near Mourdiah, in about 200 km north of the capital, says the army.


    “This Saturday, October 30 at around 11:21 am, a FAMa escort from the Mourdiah detachment was ambushed around the town of Madina Sylla. The provisional toll is 2 dead and 3 injured. The wounded were all evacuated to Mourdiah ”, indicate the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) on social networks. In the press release, the army reports the death of five members of a FAMa patrol in another attack at midday. “In the sector of Segou, locality of Niendjela, a pick-up vehicle of a FAMa patrol was the victim of an attack with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), today around 1:30 pm. The five occupants of the vehicle all died. The search in the area of ​​the incident allowed the arrest of two suspects immediately made available to the gendarmerie ”, indicates the army.


