Mali: seven soldiers were killed in two separate attacks, according to the army

“This Saturday, October 30 at around 11:21 am, a FAMa escort from the Mourdiah detachment was ambushed around the town of Madina Sylla. The provisional toll is 2 dead and 3 injured. The wounded were all evacuated to Mourdiah ”, indicate the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) on social networks. In the press release, the army reports the death of five members of a FAMa patrol in another attack at midday. “In the sector of Segou, locality of Niendjela, a pick-up vehicle of a FAMa patrol was the victim of an attack with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), today around 1:30 pm. The five occupants of the vehicle all died. The search in the area of ​​the incident allowed the arrest of two suspects immediately made available to the gendarmerie ”, indicates the army.