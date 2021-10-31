many amateurs get ahead of Kipchoge and get their ticket for the Olympic marathon

A little more than 1,000 amateur runners won their bibs for the marathon of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday. To achieve this, the participants challenged and finished before the double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, who was one time behind at the start, on a 5 km course in Paris.

The Paris Olympics will begin on Friday July 24, 2024. Nearly 1000 days before the opening of the world event, nearly 2000 running enthusiasts had the opportunity to win their bibs for the 2024 Paris marathon .

Drawn at random, the participants had the honor of challenging the Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, reigning double Olympic champion, and winning their bib for the 42.195 kilometers of the Paris Olympics event.

The winners between pride and emotion

To get their hands on the precious sesame, amateur runners had to complete a 5 km course before the Olympic gold medalist double. Divided into five airlocks, the participants set off and more than 1,000 of them passed the challenge. Obviously, Eliud Kipchoge had to deal with a time deficit.

“Now I have to put in place a training program for the 2024 marathon,” one of the runners who beat the two-time Olympic champion told RMC Sport. And the young woman to share her emotion, her eyes clouded with tears: “I didn’t think I could get there or even one day do a marathon. It’s a real goal. I’m delighted. Throughout the course it was very intense with a lot of encouragement. It promises for Paris 2024. The Parisians and the French are hot. “





“It’s not a rocket, it’s a plane this guy”

One of the producers of RMC Sport also tried his luck. In vain. Obviously disappointed to have missed the boat this Sunday, he still appreciated having been able to challenge Eliud Kipchoge almost on equal terms.

“For 380 meters I was an Olympic athlete! But he passed next to me, it’s not a rocket it’s a plane this guy, launched with humor Geoffrey Charpille. What is the most annoying for me , sorry for the bad word, it’s that he is simple in the way he runs. Everything seems so simple. At 800m I was already coughing up my lungs. And he is there he smiles, limit he was taking selfies. Eliud Kipchoge is a legend. “

Tired but happy as everything, the winners now intend to prepare as best as possible for the Olympic meeting in Paris 2024.

They have barely 1,000 days left to prepare for the Olympics. For those disappointed with this Sunday, or those who still dream of participating in the Olympics, several other events of the same type will be organized before the opening of the Games.