Map of France Coronavirus: the saturation of hospitals by region

By Julie M., Rizhlaine F. Posted on October 30, 2021 at 7:15 p.m.

Data on the coronavirus situation in France continues to be closely monitored. This Saturday, October 30, 2021, 20.54% of intensive care beds are occupied in France.

Regarding the evolution of the situation in Saturday, October 30, 2021, There are +7.360 new confirmed cases. There is therefore in total at least 7,160,548 people affected by coronavirus since the start of the epidemic in France. +22 people died in France since the last report, either 117,643 deaths in total of which 90.759 (+22) in the hospital and 26.884 (0) in Ehpad. 51,173,481 people have received at least a first dose of vaccine against covid-19 in France.

At Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the incidence rate, i.e. the number of patients having a test RT-PCR positive per 100,000 inhabitants per week amounted to 56.9. the R, representing the average number of people infected by every person with COVID-19, is 1.14. the occupancy rate of intensive care beds in France (calculated on the total number of beds available at the start of the pandemic) is 20.54% dated Saturday, October 30, 2021. 2.25% from tests carried out in France are positive over the last 7 days.





We count, this Saturday, October 30, 2021, 6,524 (-10 people hospitalized in France including 1,039 (+5) in intensive care.

Resuscitation bed occupancy rate by region this Saturday, October 30, 2021:

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: 13.6%

Bourgogne – Franche-Comté: 14.1%

Brittany: 9.9%

Center-Loire Valley: 21.1%

Corsica: 38.9%

Grand Est: 13.8%

Hauts de France: 19.2%

Ile-de-France: 21.3%

Normandy: 12.5%

New Aquitaine: 17.7%

Occitanie: 17.9%

Pays de la Loire: 28.2%

Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur: 34.6%

In the overseas departments :