Maud and Jérémy (Star Academy) look back on their love story

The star Academy, they were songs, but also love stories. In the anniversary program broadcast on TF1 this Saturday, October 30, Jérémy and Maud, from the fifth season, returned to their mutual crush.
“But I’m telling you anyway… I love you.” By having them perform in a duo the famous song of Patrick Bruel during one of the premiums of the star Academy, the production had only put words to the very real and mutual feelings that Maud and Jeremy of the fifth season and that could be seen in daily broadcasts in 2005. “It was complicated, we were very, very young. And I think thatwe never said ‘I like you’ ultimately“, explained Maud, who came with her former darling to celebrate the twenty years of the program on TF1 this Saturday, October 30, in front of more than 4 million viewers. “I don’t know, you were talking so much”Jeremy replied with humor. In the same tone, he indicates that he does not “couldn’t see her” at the beginning. This show was an opportunity for the two lovebirds to come back to their beautiful love story started during the filming of the credits, well before arriving at the famous castle of Dammarie-les-Lys.
Immediate love at first sight
“We were very sincere and very naive. Our story was so spontaneous. We met on the set of the credits. And in fact she got hurt, she twisted her ankle and in fact I helped her get off the set and I think it started“, Jérémy remembered. A version of the facts confirmed by Maud who has since become a mother of two children, with two other men. “If I had to do it again, I would do the same thing again, really”, launched the pretty blonde. Nikos Aliagas presents their romance as a “love of kids at the castle”, like the flirtation between Jenifer and Jean-Pascal, from the first season, mentioned earlier in the show.
A modest couple
In a succession of archive images released during the first anniversary premium, the words used by the two main stakeholders in the confessional were hardly in doubt. “I like being with him and I love him”, launched Maud sixteen years ago. “We are not yet together, but we are both aware that it will not be long”, confided Jeremy for his part. A little phrase that made Nikos Aliagas laugh a lot fifteen years later. Viewers of the star Academy had then witnessed many kisses and small hugs even though Jérémy remembers that they had “a lot of modesty”.
