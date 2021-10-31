mediation will start on November 3

The mediation between the management of the Martinique University Hospital and the intersyndicale will begin on November 3 and will be led by Danielle Toupillier, former director general of the national management center (CNG) and national mediator for health, social and medico-social personnel. She will be accompanied by Doctor Emmanuel Gordien, virologist at the Avicenne Hospital, and Léandre Beauroy, director of work at the Prefecture of Martinique.

The objective of the mission will be to re-establish a calm and constructive dialogue with all the local actors on the modalities of application of the law in order to organize the good care of the patients and the continuity of the care.





“The deployment of the health pass and the entry into force of the vaccination obligation for nursing staff have raised serious concerns and tensions within the University Hospital of Martinique (CHUM)”, observed Sébastien Lecornu and Olivier Véran in a press release.

Yesterday the intersyndicale also announced that it had retained three mediators. They are Gilles Marthe and Daniel Robin from the association of mediators of Martinique as well as Romain Carayol, president of the mediation centers.