Mercato: after Mbappé and Haaland, Real Madrid are eyeing a new heir to CR7!

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are no longer the only great lovers of Cristiano Ronaldo to interest Real Madrid for the transfer window. According to the Madrid daily As, a third thief is the target of the leaders of the Casa Blanca: Matheus França (Flamengo, 17 years old).

“Despite his young age, he takes care of his body to be as efficient as possible on the pitch,” says journalist Juan Lopesino. Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, his idol, he follows a very strict diet and controls the details of his sleeping hours. In some aspects he resembles the Manchester United player. “

França, 17 years old and already on the CR7 diet

The Flamengo striker, who can evolve on the right or in the axis, is also starting to make people talk about him in Brazil, thanks to his exploits in the youth teams this season: 13 goals in 16 matches with the U17s, 3 goals and 2 assists in 10 appearances for the U20s.

Other European teams are also on the move, but Real Madrid is counting on its good relations with the Carioca club to facilitate negotiations … around a release clause set at € 100 million!

