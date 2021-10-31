Mercato: Lionel Messi already has an idea for his future at FC Barcelona

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: top 10 most capped players in the Champions League

Forced to leave FC Barcelona last summer at the end of his contract, Lionel Messi has not yet finished with his club. If his future as a player is indeed written in France on the side of PSG, the six-fold Ballon d’Or knows that he will return to live in Catalonia as soon as his crampons are hung up. The idea of ​​a return to his long-standing club is indeed still present as he confided in an interview with Sport to be published this Monday morning.

Messi at the head of recruitment at Barça?

In this interview, Léo Messi evokes with precision the rest of his plans for Barça: “I have always said that I would like to be able to help the club (FC Barcelona, ​​Editor’s note) in any way, by being useful and in contributing to the success of the club. I would like to be a technical secretary at some point. I don’t know if it will be in Barcelona or not. Or if it will be some other way. If there is a possibility, I would like to come back to make my contribution in any way, because this is the club that I love and I would like it to continue to be good, to continue to grow. and that he continues to be one of the best in the world, ”he confessed.





If the post of “technical secretary” is not too widespread in France, it is on the other hand in Spain and corresponds roughly to that of sports director, in particular in charge of recruitment.