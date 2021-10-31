Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Laporta made a big decision with Xavi!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on October 31, 2021 at 6.30 p.m. by Dan Marciano

President of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta has reportedly made the decision not to enter into discussions with Al-Sadd and to let Xavi negotiate his departure.

Ronald koeman will not go to the end of his contract. Originally linked to FC Barcelona until June 2022, the Dutch technician was dismissed by his club after another loss to the Rayo Vallecano last Wednesday (1-0) For now, it’s Sergi Barjuan who acts as interim, while awaiting the arrival of a new trainer. Immediately after the announcement of FC Barcelona, the first rumors emerged about the identity of the next strongman of the first team. Elected last March as president of the training blaugrana , Joan laporta would have set his sights on Xavi, who had not closed the door to a return to Catalonia at the beginning of October. ” Any offer is evaluated and then a decision is made. I don’t know where the future will take me, but I am open to all options ” he confided during an interview to the TVE . According to the Spanish press, the former midfielder was contacted by Joan laporta and would have quickly agreed. Now, Xavi must find common ground with his club, Al-Sadd, who issued a statement last Friday: “ In response to what is being circulated, Al Sadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team’s upcoming games, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and defend our title “.





Laporta lets Xavi negotiate his departure

As the announcement Marca this sunday the FC Barcelona still would not have opened discussions with Al-Sadd. Information confirmed by the communications director of the Qatari club: ” There is no official offer on any party’s table. Any club that has a bit of professionalism is supposed to negotiate with the other party if they want a player or a coach under contract. “. The reason for this silence? According to the Spanish daily, Joan laporta would like to let the former player negotiate his departure with his team and not make matters worse. The leader would just observe the situation. This Saturday, Ace went further, however, announcing an agreement between Xavi and Al-Sadd. According to this source, the former Spain international is expected to lead the next two meetings in Qatar before joining the FC Barcelona. A transfer that could be formalized on November 4 by the Catalan team.

Barca confirm Xavi track