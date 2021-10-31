Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Ronald Koeman takes his revenge on Joan Laporta!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on October 31, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. by Dan Marciano

Sacked overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, Ronald Koeman would like to receive his full severance pay, or € 12 million according to his friend Lluis Canut.

Ronald Koeman’s Catalan adventure ended prematurely. Arrived during the summer of 2020 under the era Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Dutch technician hoped to complete his contract, i.e. until 2022, but Joan laporta decided otherwise. The president of the FC Barcelona made the decision to separate from Ronald koeman after the new defeat of his team in the league against Rayo Vallecano last Wednesday (1-0). The leader had justified his decision. ” I want to thank Ronald. If he didn’t stay longer, it was because the results so decided. The situation was untenable. We thought we had to act. The relationship with Ronald remains good. He said he understood it (his dismissal) and that it was part of football. Negotiations for its termination are going well. […] Perhaps we should have decided to fire him earlier. From now on, I have taken my responsibilities. We had reached a significant drift. […] But we thank him for coming. He’s a man from the club. He will always be part of the Barça house »Laporta confided last Friday. The manager also referred to the discussions relating to his departure: “ Negotiations for its termination are going well as we will respect the agreement “. But behind the scenes, the negotiations would not be easy.





Koeman would like to “cash in every penny”