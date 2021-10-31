Mercato | Mercato – OM: Cengiz Ünder’s big announcement on his future!

Foot – Mercato – OM

Posted on October 31, 2021 at 9:10 p.m. by AD

During the last summer transfer window, Cengiz Ünder left AS Rome to commit to OM. Loaned with purchase obligations, under conditions, the Turkish striker made it clear that he wanted to register for the duration in Marseille.





To meet the demands of Jorge Sampaoli, Pablo Longoria attracted a dozen players to theOM, and in particular Cengiz Ünder. Loaned with purchase obligations, under conditions, by theAS Rome, the Turkish striker is happy to have signed to Marseilles. “I’m happy at the moment, everything is going well. If OM is too crazy for me? I am very calm by nature. In the field I can be nervous, but in life I am very calm. Our supporters are hot, but that’s fine. It’s an incredible feeling to play in this stadium. Every time I get chills. I’m still looking forward to the next match ”, told Cengiz Ünder to Football Club Channel this Sunday evening. And while the end of the season is still far away, the Turkish striker already knows what he wants for his future.

“I hope it will last for many more years”